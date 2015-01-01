Abstract

Intimate partner sexual violence (IPSV) is a common form of intimate partner violence (IPV). This study aimed to (a) identify a typology of intimate partner sexual victimization among French women victims of IPV on the basis of the frequency of various forms of sexual violence and (b) evaluate whether these profiles differ in several clinical characteristics. A total of 93 women consulting a specialized hospital service were recruited. Cluster analyses suggested four profiles: highly frequent rapes (5.4%), predominant sexual coercion (20.4%), medium frequency of all forms (20.4%), and low frequency of all forms (19.4%). Further person-centered research focusing on IPSV is warranted.

Language: en