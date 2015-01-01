SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dai P, Sun J, Zhang T, Zhou Z, Wen Z, Jian T, Genjiafu A, Kan B, Jian X. World J. Emerg. Med. 2024; 15(2): 153-155.

(Copyright © 2024, World Journal of Emergency Medicine Press)

10.5847/wjem.j.1920-8642.2024.020

38476528

PMC10925526

Veterinary drugs are substances (including pharmaceutical feed additives) used to prevent, treat, and diagnose diseases or regulate the physiological functions of animals. Veterinary drug poisoning in humans is relatively rare both in China and the rest of the world. Here, we report a case of death from veterinary drug poisoning from avermectin-closantel. Avermectin-closantel is a broad-spectrum antiparasitic drug, which has high efficacy against a variety of trematodes and nematodes.


