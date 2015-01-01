Abstract

The radiologic finding of focal stenosis of the main pancreatic duct is highly suggestive of pancreatic cancer. Even in the absence of a mass lesion, focal duct stenosis can lead to surgical resection of the affected portion of the pancreas. We present four patients with distinctive pathology associated with non-neoplastic focal stenosis of the main pancreatic duct. The pathology included stenosis of the pancreatic duct accompanied by wavy, acellular, serpentine-like fibrosis, chronic inflammation with foreign body-type giant cell reaction, and calcifications. In all cases, the pancreas toward the tail of the gland had obstructive changes including acinar drop-out and interlobular and intralobular fibrosis. Three of the four patients had a remote history of major motor vehicle accidents associated with severe abdominal trauma. These results emphasize that blunt trauma can injure the pancreas and that this injury can result in long-term complications, including focal stenosis of the main pancreatic duct. Pathologists should be aware of the distinct pathology associated with remote trauma and, when the pathology is present, should elicit the appropriate clinical history.

Language: en