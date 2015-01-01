Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide disproportionately affects low- and middle-income countries and evidence regarding prevention approaches developed in high income countries may not be applicable in these settings. We conducted an umbrella review to assess whether the conclusions of suicide prevention systematic reviews accurately reflect the studies contained within those reviews in terms of setting generalizability.



METHODS: We conducted database searches in PubMed/Medline, Embase, PsycInfo, PsychExtra, OVID global health, and LILACS/BECS. We included systematic reviews with the outcome of suicide, including bereavement studies where suicide death was also the exposure.



RESULTS: Out of the 147 reviews assessed, we found that over 80% of systematic reviews on suicide deaths do not provide an accurate summary of review findings with relation to geographic relevance and ultimately generalizability.



CONCLUSION: Systematic reviews are often the resource used by practitioners and policymakers to guide services. Misleading reviews can detrimentally impact suicide prevention efforts in LMICs. We call for systematic reviewers to be responsible when generalizing the findings of their reviews particularly in the abstracts.

Language: en