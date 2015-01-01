|
Itua I, Shah K, Galway P, Chaudhry F, Georgiadi T, Rastogi J, Naleer S, Knipe D. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38480516
OBJECTIVE: Suicide disproportionately affects low- and middle-income countries and evidence regarding prevention approaches developed in high income countries may not be applicable in these settings. We conducted an umbrella review to assess whether the conclusions of suicide prevention systematic reviews accurately reflect the studies contained within those reviews in terms of setting generalizability.
Language: en
Global mental health; self-harm; suicide