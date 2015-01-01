Abstract

Workers' depression is an important issue, with the prevalence higher in women than in men. This study aimed to identify the effects of workplace violence exposure and psychosocial working conditions on depressive symptoms in female workers in South Korea. This study included 15 605 female wageworkers who participated in the fifth Korean Working Conditions Survey. Logistic regression analyses were implemented to identify the factors that affected their depression. The female workers reported increased frequency of symptoms of depression when there was humiliating behavior from co-workers (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] = 1.999) or physical violence from clients (aOR = 1.609). In psychosocial working environments, they reported a greater frequency of depressive symptoms with high quantitative demands (aOR = 1.498), high emotional demands (aOR = 1.085), lower colleague's support (aOR = 1.566), or lack of support from supervisors at the workplace (aOR = 1.707). An emphasis should be put on preventing humiliating behaviors from co-workers as well as violence from clients in the workplace.

Language: en