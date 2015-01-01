|
BACKGROUND AND AIM: The study investigated the effects of a 14-day social media abstinence on various mental health factors using an experimental design with follow-up assessment. Hypotheses included positive associations between problematic smartphone use (PSU) and depression, anxiety, fear of missing out (FoMO), and screentime. Decreases in screentime, PSU, depression and anxiety, and increases in body image were assumed for the abstinence group. Additionally, daily changes in FoMO and loneliness were explored.
*Social Media; Abstinence; Anxiety/psychology; Body image; Fear/psychology; FoMO; Humans; Loneliness; Mental Health; PSU; Social media; Surveys and Questionnaires