|
Citation
|
Wang J, Huang X, Li Z, Chen K, Jin Z, He J, Han B, Feng L, Meng N, Yang C, Liu Z. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e787.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38481184
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Although previous studies have found that parenting style significantly predicts emotional and behavioral problems (EBPs) among Chinese adolescents, the mechanism between different parenting styles and EBPs requires in-depth investigation. In our study, we aimed to investigate the mediating effect of resilience, a positive psychological characteristic, between parenting style and EBPs among Chinese adolescents.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Problem Behavior; *Resilience, Psychological; Adolescent; Child; China/epidemiology; Chinese adolescents; Cross-Sectional Studies; Emotional and behavioral problems; Humans; Male; Parenting style; Parenting/psychology; Resilience