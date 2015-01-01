Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although previous studies have found that parenting style significantly predicts emotional and behavioral problems (EBPs) among Chinese adolescents, the mechanism between different parenting styles and EBPs requires in-depth investigation. In our study, we aimed to investigate the mediating effect of resilience, a positive psychological characteristic, between parenting style and EBPs among Chinese adolescents.



METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, we used a multistage stratified cluster random sampling method to collect data in Shenyang, Liaoning Province from November to December 2019. Self-developed questionnaires were distributed to 1028 adolescents aged 10-18. Finally, the study consisted of 895 participants. The bootstrap method was used to investigate the role of resilience as a mediator in the relationship between different parenting styles and EBPs from a positive psychology perspective.



RESULTS: The mean score of EBPs was 12.71 (SD = 5.77). After controlling for variables such as gender, age, left-behind children, family type and family income, resilience partially played a mediating role in the associations of paternal rejection (a × b = 0.051 BCa95%CI:0.023,0.080), maternal rejection (a × b = 0.055 BCa95%CI: 0.024, 0.086), paternal emotional warmth (a × b = -0.139 BCa95%CI: -0.182, -0.099) and maternal emotional warmth (a × b = -0.140 BCa95%CI: -0.182, -0.102), with EBPs. The effect sizes were11.28%, 11.51%, 40.76%, and 38.78%, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Resilience could partially mediate the relationship between parenting style and EBPs, highlighting that parents should adopt a positive parenting style and that resilience improvement could be effective in reducing EBPs among Chinese adolescents.

Language: en