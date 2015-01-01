SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Wang J, Huang X, Li Z, Chen K, Jin Z, He J, Han B, Feng L, Meng N, Yang C, Liu Z. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e787.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12889-024-18167-9

PMID

38481184

PMCID

PMC10935827

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although previous studies have found that parenting style significantly predicts emotional and behavioral problems (EBPs) among Chinese adolescents, the mechanism between different parenting styles and EBPs requires in-depth investigation. In our study, we aimed to investigate the mediating effect of resilience, a positive psychological characteristic, between parenting style and EBPs among Chinese adolescents.

METHODS: In this cross-sectional study, we used a multistage stratified cluster random sampling method to collect data in Shenyang, Liaoning Province from November to December 2019. Self-developed questionnaires were distributed to 1028 adolescents aged 10-18. Finally, the study consisted of 895 participants. The bootstrap method was used to investigate the role of resilience as a mediator in the relationship between different parenting styles and EBPs from a positive psychology perspective.

RESULTS: The mean score of EBPs was 12.71 (SD = 5.77). After controlling for variables such as gender, age, left-behind children, family type and family income, resilience partially played a mediating role in the associations of paternal rejection (a × b = 0.051 BCa95%CI:0.023,0.080), maternal rejection (a × b = 0.055 BCa95%CI: 0.024, 0.086), paternal emotional warmth (a × b = -0.139 BCa95%CI: -0.182, -0.099) and maternal emotional warmth (a × b = -0.140 BCa95%CI: -0.182, -0.102), with EBPs. The effect sizes were11.28%, 11.51%, 40.76%, and 38.78%, respectively.

CONCLUSIONS: Resilience could partially mediate the relationship between parenting style and EBPs, highlighting that parents should adopt a positive parenting style and that resilience improvement could be effective in reducing EBPs among Chinese adolescents.


Language: en

Keywords

*Problem Behavior; *Resilience, Psychological; Adolescent; Child; China/epidemiology; Chinese adolescents; Cross-Sectional Studies; Emotional and behavioral problems; Humans; Male; Parenting style; Parenting/psychology; Resilience

