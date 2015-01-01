|
BACKGROUND: Transgender women are disproportionately affected by both HIV and gender-based violence (GBV), defined as physical, sexual, or emotional violence perpetrated against an individual based on their gender identity/expression. While a growing body of evidence demonstrates that GBV leads to poor HIV care and treatment outcomes among cisgender women, less research has examined this association among transgender women. We assessed the impact of lifetime experiences of GBV on subsequent retention in HIV care and laboratory confirmed viral suppression among a sample of transgender women living with HIV (TWH) in Brazil.
*Gender-Based Violence/psychology; *HIV Infections/therapy/drug therapy; *Transgender Persons/psychology; Adult; Brazil; Brazil/epidemiology; Female; Gender Identity; Gender-based violence; HIV; HIV care; Humans; Male; Medication adherence; Transgender persons; Treatment Outcome; Viral suppression