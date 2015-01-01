|
Rad EH, Kavandi F, Kouchakinejad-Eramsadati L, Aśadi K, Khodadadi-Hassankiadeh N. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e780.
38481219
BACKGROUND: Cyclists are vulnerable traffic users and studying the cycling behavior of professional and elite cyclists, their previous history of traffic accidents combined with the current knowledge on high-risk behaviors of this group can be a useful basis for further studies on ordinary cyclists. This study aimed to determine the relationship between cycling behavior and the previous history of traffic accidents among members of the Cycling Federation of Guilan province in 2022.
*Accidents, Traffic; *Bicycling; Adult; Behavior; Cycling; Educational Status; Humans; Injury; Male; Middle Aged; Safety; Self Report; Surveys and Questionnaires; Traffic accident; Trauma