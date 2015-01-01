Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Heavy truck drivers with untreated obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at higher risk of driving accidents. This study aims to estimate the prevalence of OSA and to identify the most frequent symptoms and comorbidities in heavy truck drivers.



METHODS: This cohort study included the employees of a Portuguese transport company between 2019 and 2022. A home sleep apnea test (HSAT) was performed on all patients. SPSS® was used for statistical analysis, and a p-value lower than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.



RESULTS: A total of 86 truck drivers were included, with a mean age of 48.02 years (min. 24, max 66) and a mean body mass index (BMI) of 30.14±4.4 kg/m². After performing an HSAT, it was found that 77.9% of drivers (n=67) had OSA, with a mean apnea-hypopnea index (AHI) of 16.72±14.69 events/hour. Concerning diagnosed patients, 44.78% (n=30) had mild, 31.32% (n=23) moderate, and 20.89% (n=14) severe OSA. Obesity, hypertension, and dyslipidemia had a statistically significant association. There were no statistically significant differences between patients with and without type II diabetes mellitus. The presence of nighttime and daytime symptoms had a statistically significant correlation with OSA diagnosis. Despite only eight patients reporting a high score on the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS), 14 patients reported previous episodes of falling asleep while driving, which might be associated with the non-valorization of daytime sleepiness in these patients. The patients who reported previous episodes of falling asleep while driving were older and had higher BMI, higher ESS, and higher AHI.



CONCLUSIONS: In the evaluated truck drivers, the prevalence of OSA was very high (77.9%), which reinforces the importance of screening for this pathology since, when left untreated, it is a major risk factor for exercising their profession safely.

