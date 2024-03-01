Abstract

AIM: To examine and map alcohol consumption in children and adolescents with chronic pain (CP).



METHOD: A scoping review of international databases (CINAHL, WOS, PubMed, PsycINFO, Scopus, Embase, and MEDLINE) and grey literature was conducted between September 2022 and February 2023. Documents addressing the relationship between alcohol consumption and CP in children and adolescents, published in English and Spanish between 2012 and 2023, were included. Those papers with a population suffering from CD derived from neurodegenerative diseases, chronic infectious diseases or cognitive impairment were excluded. We assessed the level of evidence (LE) and the degree of recommendation (DR) of the studies included in accordance with the Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network. Finally, 11 documents were considered out of the 479 reviewed.



RESULTS: The relationship between substance consumption and CP in adolescents is a scarcely investigated topic. While there is a trend towards lower rates of alcohol consumption in youth with pain, there is evidence suggesting an association, particularly in cases of intense pain. The use of various substances, both legal and illegal, for pain management underscores the importance of comprehensively addressing this phenomenon in this population.



CONCLUSIONS: Further research is needed to assess the relationship between alcohol consumption in children and adolescents with CP.

