Abstract

Commentary on: Purba AK, Thomson RM, Henery PM, et al. Social media use and health risk behaviours in young people: systematic review and meta-analysis. BMJ 2023;383:e073552.

Implications for practice and research



Social media is part of young peoples' (YP) everyday life including interacting with peers and sourcing information.



Multimodal methods such as online health literacy education and promoting positive health behaviours could contribute to safe social media use in YP.



Context



Worldwide, young people (YP) have a notable online presence with the majority of Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) users <35 years of age. WHO has recognised the potential role and impact of social media to improve health outcomes and the generation of misinformation.1 Although YP have a noticeable online presence, the impact on health behaviours remains unclear. The systematic review by Purba et al2 of social media use and YP's health-associated risk-taking behaviours (eg, alcohol, drug, tobacco use) and unhealthy lifestyle choices (eg, exercise, diet, gambling, sexual risk taking) …

