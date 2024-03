Abstract

Commentary on: Schene MR, Wyers CE, Driessen AMH, et al. Imminent fall risk after fracture. Age Ageing 2023; 52:1-9.

Implications for practice and research



Adults are at imminent risk of fall after an index fracture, with a time-dependent risk pattern that is similar to the imminent risk of subsequent fractures and death.



Fall risk assessment is recommended in adults aged ≥50 who have experienced a fracture because early prevention strategies can reduce the risk of new falls, fractures and mortality.



Context



Imminent fall risk can be defined similarly to imminent fracture risk, that is, a 12-month or 24-month increased risk after the index event, which declines over time.1



This study by Schene and colleagues compares the fall risk of a large cohort of adults who experienced a fracture with fracture-free matched controls, to assess whether fall risk after the index fracture is time-dependent.2



Methods



This retrospective …

