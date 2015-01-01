|
Yang X, Yao M, Guo Z, Shen X, Jin J. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1289067.
38481623
BACKGROUND: Perception assessment plays an important role in fall risk awareness and fall prevention. Parkinson's disease patients with motor dysfunction are at high risk of falling. Currently, no instrument has been explicitly crafted to assess the risk perception of fall in PD patients. The purpose of this study was to develop and validate the fall risk perception scale for PD patients (FRPS-PD), providing healthcare professionals with a effective assessment tool to enhance proactive fall prevention initiatives.
Language: en
|
fall; Parkinson’s disease; reliability; risk perception; safety nursing; scale development; validity