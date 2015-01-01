|
Won JY, Lee YR, Cho MH, Kim YT, Lee JH. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1326457.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
38481836
OBJECTIVES: Injury prevention can be achieved through various interventions, but it faces challenges due to its comprehensive nature and susceptibility to external environmental factors, making it difficult to detect risk signals. Moreover, the reliance on standardized systems leads to the construction and statistical analysis of numerous injury surveillance data, resulting in significant temporal delays before being utilized in policy formulation. This study was conducted to quickly identify substantive injury risk problems by employing text mining analysis on national emergency response data, which have been underutilized so far.
*Data Mining; EMS data; health policy; injury; novelty; scalability; Seasons; text-mining; Time Factors