Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Injury prevention can be achieved through various interventions, but it faces challenges due to its comprehensive nature and susceptibility to external environmental factors, making it difficult to detect risk signals. Moreover, the reliance on standardized systems leads to the construction and statistical analysis of numerous injury surveillance data, resulting in significant temporal delays before being utilized in policy formulation. This study was conducted to quickly identify substantive injury risk problems by employing text mining analysis on national emergency response data, which have been underutilized so far.



METHODS: With emerging issue and topic analyses, commonly used in science and technology, we detected problematic situations and signs by deriving injury keywords and analyzing time-series changes.



RESULTS: In total, 65 injury keywords were identified, categorized into hazardous, noteworthy, and diffusion accidents. Semantic network analysis on hazardous accident terms refined the injury risk issues.



CONCLUSION: An increased risk of winter epidemic fractures due to extreme weather, self-harm due to depression (especially drug overdose and self-mutilation), and falls was observed in older adults. Thus, establishing effective injury prevention strategies through inter-ministerial and interagency cooperation is necessary.

