Abstract

BACKGROUND: Street greenery may have a profound effect on residents' active travel (AT), a mode of transportation involving walking and cycling. This study systematically reviewed the scientific evidence on the effects of street greenery on active travel.



METHODS: A comprehensive search was performed using keywords and references in PubMed, Web of Science, Scopus, and Cochrane Library. The review included studies that met the following criteria: (1) Study design: experimental studies, cross sectional studies, (2) Participants: individuals of all ages, (3) Exposure variables: street greenery, including street vegetation (e.g., trees, shrubs, and lawns), (4) Outcomes: active travel behaviors (walking, cycling), (5) Article type: peer-reviewed articles, (6) Search time window: from the inception of relevant electronic literature database until 21 June 2023, (7) Geographic scope: worldwide; (8) Language: articles in English.



RESULTS: Twenty-six cross-sectional studies met the inclusion criteria and were analyzed. These studies employed objective metrics for assessing street greenery and varied methodologies to measure AT, including 14 using subjective measurements (like self-reported surveys), 10 using objective data (such as mobile app analytics), and two studies combined both approaches. This review identifies a generally positive impact of street greenery on active travel in various aspects. However, the extent of this influence varies with factors such as temporal factors (weekdays vs. weekends), demographic segments (age and gender), proximity parameters (buffer distances), and green space quantification techniques. Street greenness promotes active travel by enhancing environmental esthetics, safety, and comfort, while also improving air quality, reducing noise, and fostering social interactions. In addition, the study suggests that variables like weather, seasonality, and cultural context may also correlate with the effectiveness of street greenery in encouraging active travel.



CONCLUSION: Street greenery positively influences active travel, contributing to public health and environmental sustainability. However, the findings also indicate the need for more granular, experimental, and longitudinal studies to better understand this relationship and the underlying mechanisms. These insights are pivotal for urban planners and policymakers in optimizing green infrastructure to promote active transportation, taking into account local demographics, socio-economic factors, and urban design.

