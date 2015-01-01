|
Yang J, Stavrinos D, Kerwin T, Mrug S, Tiso M, McManus B, Wrabel CG, Rundus C, Zhang F, Davis D, Swanson EM, Bentley B, Yeates KO. Inj. Epidemiol. 2024; 11(1): e10.
38481266
BACKGROUND: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and traffic-related injuries are two major public health problems disproportionately affecting young people. Young drivers, whose driving skills are still developing, are particularly vulnerable to impaired driving due to brain injuries. Despite this, there is a paucity of research on how mTBI impacts driving and when it is safe to return to drive after an mTBI. This paper describes the protocol of the study, R2DRV, Longitudinal Assessment of Driving After Mild TBI in Young Drivers, which examines the trajectory of simulated driving performance and self-reported driving behaviors from acutely post-injury to symptom resolution among young drivers with mTBI compared to matched healthy drivers. Additionally, this study investigates the associations of acute post-injury neurocognitive function and cognitive load with driving among young drivers with and without mTBI.
Driving performance; High-fidelity driving simulator; Return to drive; Traumatic brain injury; Young driver