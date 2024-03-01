Abstract

BACKGROUND: The current study aimed to compare current suicide rates, trends, previous treatment, suicidality and mental health diagnoses for First Nations and non-Indigenous young people who died by suicide.



METHODS: Age-specific suicide rates (ASSRs) were calculated per 100,000 persons/year using suicides aged 10-19 years in the Queensland Suicide Register. Rate Ratios (RRs) and 95 % CIs compared ASSRs for First Nations and non-Indigenous youth dying by suicide in Queensland, Australia, from 2001 to 2018. Risk ratios (RiskR) with 95 % CIs compared characteristics between First Nations and non-Indigenous youth suicides. Joinpoint regression was used to identify any changes in trends and annual percentage change (APC) in suicides with 95 % CIs.



RESULTS: The First Nations youth ASSR was 24.71 deaths per 100,000 persons/year, 4.5 times the non-Indigenous ASSR (95 % CI = 3.74-5.38, p < 0.001). Both non-Indigenous and First Nations suicide trends were stable with no joinpoints (APC: 0.3 %, 95 % CI: -1.6-2.2, p = 0.78; APC: 0.9 %, 95 % CI: -0.2-2.1, p = 0.11). Less than a quarter (23.9 %) of First Nations young people had ever received mental health treatment, significantly fewer than non-Indigenous youth (RiskR = 0.80, 95 % CI = 0.71-0.90, p < 0.001). Similarly, in the three months preceding their death, only 14.5 % of First Nations young people had received mental health treatment (RiskR = 0.89, 95 % CI = 0.83-97, p = 0.015). LIMITATIONS: Reported mental illness, suicidality and help-seeking could be underreported due to concealment from family or police.



CONCLUSIONS: The current study finds no change in the gap between the First Nations and Non-Indigenous youth suicide rates nor evidence of decrease in the First Nations youth suicide rate. There is a need for alternative approaches to Indigenous youth suicide prevention, such as assertive outreach models outside of traditional triage and mental health systems to proactively build trusting relationships with young people in communities to identify young people needing support.

Language: en