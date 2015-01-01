|
Lommen MJJ, Hoekstra S, van den Brink RHS, Lenaert B. J. Anxiety Disord. 2024; 103: e102855.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38484507
INTRODUCTION: Excessive fear generalization has been associated with pathological anxiety, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). However, studies investigating the longitudinal relationship between generalization and the development of anxiety symptomatology are scarce. This study aims to test the predictive value of fear generalization for PTSD symptoms in a high-risk profession sample and to explore the relationship between generalization and neuroticism, which are both linked to PTSD.
Language: en
Conditioning; Fear generalization; Fear learning; Neuroticism; PTSD; Trauma