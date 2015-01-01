Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Exercise is the cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle. It is recognized for enhancing cardiovascular health and bolstering mental well-being. While the fitness industry grows, the incidence of exercise-related injuries continues to rise. This study examines craniofacial injuries resulting from exercise and weightlifting over the past decade. The goal is to uncover trends, demographics, diagnoses, and patient dispositions.



METHODS AND MATERIALS: A retrospective review was conducted using the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System database. Emergency department visits for craniofacial injuries associated with exercise and weightlifting between 2013 and 2022 were analyzed. One-sample t-tests and the Mann-Kendall test were used to evaluate injury prevalence and significant trends.



RESULTS: Over the past decade, 582,972 craniofacial injuries related to exercise and weightlifting were documented. Men accounted for 55.7% of cases. Annual incidence increased by 32.7% between 2013 and 2022. It was statistically significant. Adolescents aged 15 to 19 displayed the highest injury rate. Head injuries were most common (45%), followed by face (26%), neck (21%), mouth (4%), eye (3%), and ear (1%). Diagnoses included internal injury (25.2%), laceration (24.8%), contusions/abrasions (12.9%), and strain/sprain (11.9%). Hospitalization was required for only 8.5% of patients.



DISCUSSION: This study elucidates the need for injury prevention strategies. Vulnerable subgroups such as males, adolescents, and the elderly demand targeted prevention efforts. Future research should explore specific mechanisms of injury to identify high-risk exercise. This study promotes the need for safe exercise practices and increases awareness of craniofacial injury risks associated with physical activity.

