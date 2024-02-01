|
Citation
|
Al Mawaali Z, Abdelrahman H, Al Qadire M, Ballad CAC, Al Busafi S, Al Busaidi B, Al Mahari F, Al Balushi M, Al Rawahi I, Al Omari O, Almaawali M, Khalaf A. J. Emerg. Nurs. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Anxiety, depression, and sleep disturbances among accident and emergency nurses not only harm their well-being but also affect patient care and organizational outcomes. This study examines anxiety, depression, and sleep prevalence and associations among accident and emergency nurses.
METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional correlational survey with 331 accident and emergency nurses in 12 Omani governmental hospitals.
RESULTS: Results showed that 28.7% of accident and emergency nurses reported symptoms indicative of anxiety, with 13.6% experiencing symptoms of depression, 16.6% reporting mild sleep disturbances, and 1.5% experiencing moderate disturbance. Those with symptoms of anxiety (r = 0.183, P =.001) or depression (r = 0.152, P =.005) were more likely to experience sleep disturbances. Being single (t [170.7] = 2.5, P =.015), childless (t [169.7] = -2.807, P =.008), Omani (t [215] = 7.201, P <.001), younger (r = -0.375, P <.001) and having less clinical experience (t [329] = 4.6, P <.001) were associated with a higher anxiety score. For depression, being of Omani nationality (t [215] = 7.201, P <.001), having less than 10 years of experience (t [329] = 3.2, P =.002), and being of younger age (r = -0.285, P <.001) were associated with a higher score.
DISCUSSION: Accident and emergency nurses commonly experience anxiety, depression, and sleep disturbances. Implementing interventions to promote their mental well-being or manage these issues is crucial. Organizational support is vital for ensuring their mental health, and individual-level interventions may also prove beneficial.
Language: en