Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Anxiety, depression, and sleep disturbances among accident and emergency nurses not only harm their well-being but also affect patient care and organizational outcomes. This study examines anxiety, depression, and sleep prevalence and associations among accident and emergency nurses.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional correlational survey with 331 accident and emergency nurses in 12 Omani governmental hospitals.



RESULTS: Results showed that 28.7% of accident and emergency nurses reported symptoms indicative of anxiety, with 13.6% experiencing symptoms of depression, 16.6% reporting mild sleep disturbances, and 1.5% experiencing moderate disturbance. Those with symptoms of anxiety (r = 0.183, P =.001) or depression (r = 0.152, P =.005) were more likely to experience sleep disturbances. Being single (t [170.7] = 2.5, P =.015), childless (t [169.7] = -2.807, P =.008), Omani (t [215] = 7.201, P <.001), younger (r = -0.375, P <.001) and having less clinical experience (t [329] = 4.6, P <.001) were associated with a higher anxiety score. For depression, being of Omani nationality (t [215] = 7.201, P <.001), having less than 10 years of experience (t [329] = 3.2, P =.002), and being of younger age (r = -0.285, P <.001) were associated with a higher score.



DISCUSSION: Accident and emergency nurses commonly experience anxiety, depression, and sleep disturbances. Implementing interventions to promote their mental well-being or manage these issues is crucial. Organizational support is vital for ensuring their mental health, and individual-level interventions may also prove beneficial.

