Abstract

Sexual assault is a grave violation of an individual's fundamental rights and has a profound impact on their physical and mental health. However, there is a significant knowledge gap regarding the quality of life (QOL) experienced by survivors after such incidents. This cross-sectional study aims to evaluate the QOL of survivors of sexual assault and determine the factors that affect their physical and psychological domains. The study included 32 survivors, and data were collected using the WHO-QOL questionnaire and the modified Kuppuswamy scale. The results showed that survivors experienced poor QOL in both physical and psychological domains. Factors such as physical injuries, pregnancy following the assault, education, and psychiatric counseling significantly influenced survivors' QOL. The findings underscore the importance of routine psychiatric counseling, follow-up care for physical illnesses, rehabilitation, continuation of education and employment, and early detection of pregnancies to improve the QOL for survivors of sexual assault.

Language: en