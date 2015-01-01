SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Arbouche N, Farrugia A, Gheddar L, Ameline A, Blanchot A, Raul JS, Kintz P. J. Forensic Sci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/1556-4029.15501

38481368

Evidence of an insulin overdose is very complicated in the medico-legal field. The analysis and subsequent interpretation of results is complex, especially when treating postmortem blood samples. The instability of insulin, the special pre-analytical conditions and the absence of specific analytical methods has led most laboratories not to analyze insulin in their routine with a consequent underestimation of cases. This paper aims to assess the difficulties associated with the analytical characterization of insulin by describing a case that typically represents most of the inconveniences encountered following a suspected insulin overdose. The case concerns a man found dead at home by his brother. After an external examination, which did not reveal a specific cause of death, toxicological analysis was requested which did not reveal any substance of toxicological interest. Only 9 months later, it was reported to the toxicologist that the subject was diabetic, on insulin lispro treatment and that three empty syringes were found next to his body. Following analysis by LC-high-resolution mass spectrometry, the presence of insulin lispro at a concentration of 1.1 ng/mL, a therapeutic concentration, was evidenced. Despite the low concentration found, overdose cannot be excluded and this paper will describe the criteria evaluated to reach this conclusion. This case highlights that the interpretation of a postmortem insulin concentration is very complex and requires the evaluation of various elements including the circumstances of death, the subject's medical history, the interval between death and sampling and the sample storage.


Language: en

insulin overdose; LC-HRMS; postmortem blood

