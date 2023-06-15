Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to identify the cerebral physiologic response to aerobic exercise in individuals with a symptomatic concussion, highlighting available knowledge and knowledge gaps in the literature.



DESIGN: A systematic scoping review was conducted and reported in keeping with the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) extension for scoping reviews. A search of EMBASE, MEDLINE, SCOPUS, BIOSIS, and Cochrane libraries was conducted on June 15, 2023 (from database inception). An online systematic/scoping review management system was used to remove duplicates, and the remaining articles were screened for inclusion by 2 researchers. Inclusion criteria required articles to be original research published in peer-reviewed journals. Additionally, studies were required to have an aerobic exercise component, include a measure of cerebral physiology during a bout of aerobic exercise, exclude moderate and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) populations, and be in the English language. Both human and animal studies were included, with participants of any age who were diagnosed with a mild TBI/concussion only (ie, Glasgow Coma Scale score ≥ 13). Studies could be of any design as long as a measure of cerebral physiologic response to a bout of aerobic exercise was included.



RESULTS: The search resulted in 1773 articles to be screened and data from 3 eligible studies were extracted.



CONCLUSIONS: There are currently too few studies investigating the cerebral physiologic response to aerobic exercise following concussion or mild TBI to draw definitive conclusions. Further research on this topic is necessary since understanding the cerebral physiologic response to aerobic exercise in the concussion and mild TBI populations could assist in optimizing exercise-based treatment prescription and identifying other targeted therapies.

Language: en