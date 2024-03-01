|
Citation
|
Wang M, Wang LL, Zhong YP, Wang XY, Wang LY, Shi T, Yang LJ, Ji J. J. Pediatr. Nurs. 2024; 77: 81-88.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38484687
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: To describe the level of risk perception for fractures among family caregivers of children diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta, and explore the related factors. DESIGN AND METHODS: This was a cross-sectional survey study. A self-administered questionnaire on family caregivers' perception of fracture risk of underage patients with osteogenesis imperfecta was used. The study was performed in mainland China from May to December 2022, with 127 family caregivers of patients aged 3-17. Stepwise backwards multivariable linear regression analysis was undertaken to examine risk factors for caregivers' risk perception of fractures.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
China; Fracture; Osteogenesis imperfecta; Risk perception