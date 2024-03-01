Abstract

PURPOSE: To describe the level of risk perception for fractures among family caregivers of children diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta, and explore the related factors. DESIGN AND METHODS: This was a cross-sectional survey study. A self-administered questionnaire on family caregivers' perception of fracture risk of underage patients with osteogenesis imperfecta was used. The study was performed in mainland China from May to December 2022, with 127 family caregivers of patients aged 3-17. Stepwise backwards multivariable linear regression analysis was undertaken to examine risk factors for caregivers' risk perception of fractures.



RESULTS: A total of 16.54% of caregivers had a higher level of risk perception for fractures of patients. The caregiver's educational level, the family members, the patient's self-care ability, fracture times in the past year, and whether or not they had received community services were associated with the caregiver's risk perception for fracture.



CONCLUSIONS: Patients with osteogenesis imperfecta will eventually leave the medical system and receive more support from themselves or family caregivers instead of health personnel. These findings should be incorporated into the prevention and health education of fractures in caregivers of underage patients with osteogenesis imperfecta to help develop effective risk communication strategies and induce caregivers to implement appropriate protective behaviors. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: It is important to evaluate the risk perception for fractures and its related factors among family caregivers of underage patients with osteogenesis imperfecta. Identifying these factors can help healthcare providers to screen caregivers with high perceived level of fracture risk in a quicker and earlier way. This study provides evidence for the establishment of interventions to balance caregivers' risk perception and patient socialization.

Language: en