Abstract

Non-suicidal self-injury is a prevalent and concerning behavior. Negative beliefs and stereotypes about NSSI are associated with negative outcomes, and negative, self-referential beliefs (e.g., self-stigmatizing beliefs) related to engagement in NSSI may be particularly harmful. Despite this, there is no validated measure specifically designed to assess for NSSI self-stigma. As this significantly hinders the ability to understand and quantify the effect of NSSI self-stigma, this study sought to validate the newly developed Self-Injury Stigma Scale (SISS). It was hypothesized the SISS would follow a four-factor structure that parallels a widely cited theoretical model of stigma. It was also hypothesized measures of shame and help-seeking self-stigma would be moderately, negatively, correlated with the SISS subscales, supporting the measure's validity. Participants from Study 1 were college students (n = 264, 65.8% female) with at least one lifetime NSSI act. A series of factor analytic models revealed a one-factor structure for the Application of Stigma subscale (i.e., third step of the four-step model). As this was the only SISS subscale to achieve an appropriate model fit, this scale alone was retained as the final SISS. The factor structure was tested via confirmatory factor analysis on a second sample (i.e., community participants with at least one past month of NSSI act; n = 240, 41.3% female). An acceptable fit on most, but not all, indices was reached. Convergent and discriminant validity were supported. The SISS retrospectively predicted past 3 month NSSI frequency and method versatility, and lifetime NSSI versatility, but not lifetime NSSI frequency or disclosure. Thus, the clinical utility of the SISS was partially supported.



FINDINGS offering evidence in favor of the SISS's appropriateness and utility as a measure of self-stigma of NSSI. Future work using this measure has the potential to clarify the risk associated with NSSI self-stigma and inform behavioral interventions.

Language: en