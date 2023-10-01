Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Speed is a primary contributing factor in teenage driver crashes. Yet, there are significant methodological challenges in measuring real-world speeding behavior.



METHOD: This case study approach analyzed naturalistic driving data for six teenage drivers in a longitudinal study that spanned the learner and early independent driving stages of licensure in Maryland, United States. Trip duration, travel speed and length were recorded using global position system (GPS) data. These were merged with maps of the Maryland road system, which included posted speed limit (PSL) to determine speeding events in each recorded trip. Speeding was defined as driving at the speed of 10 mph higher than the posted speed limit and lasting longer than 6 s. Using these data, two different speeding measures were developed: (1) Trips with Speeding Episodes, and (2) Verified Speeding Time.



CONCLUSIONS & Practical Applications: Across both measures, speeding behavior during independent licensure was greater than during the learner period. These measures improved on previous methodologies by using PSL information and eliminating the need for mapping software. This approach can be scaled for use in larger samples and has the potential to advance understanding about the trajectory of speeding behaviors among novice teenage drivers.

Language: en