SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chang CH, Zhu S, Chirles TJ, Weast R, Ji T, Igusa T, Ehsani JP. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 88: 103-110.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsr.2023.10.013

PMID

38485353

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Speed is a primary contributing factor in teenage driver crashes. Yet, there are significant methodological challenges in measuring real-world speeding behavior.

METHOD: This case study approach analyzed naturalistic driving data for six teenage drivers in a longitudinal study that spanned the learner and early independent driving stages of licensure in Maryland, United States. Trip duration, travel speed and length were recorded using global position system (GPS) data. These were merged with maps of the Maryland road system, which included posted speed limit (PSL) to determine speeding events in each recorded trip. Speeding was defined as driving at the speed of 10 mph higher than the posted speed limit and lasting longer than 6 s. Using these data, two different speeding measures were developed: (1) Trips with Speeding Episodes, and (2) Verified Speeding Time.

CONCLUSIONS & Practical Applications: Across both measures, speeding behavior during independent licensure was greater than during the learner period. These measures improved on previous methodologies by using PSL information and eliminating the need for mapping software. This approach can be scaled for use in larger samples and has the potential to advance understanding about the trajectory of speeding behaviors among novice teenage drivers.


Language: en

Keywords

MATLAB; Naturalistic Data; Speeding; Speeding Metrics; Teenage Drivers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print