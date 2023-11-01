Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The construction industry is high risk and unpredictable, requiring extensive safety preparation, practices, and effectiveness on worksites. While preventative measures are important and well documented, the industry, in general, lacks effective crisis management strategies when safety measures fail. The focus of this study was to evaluate dominant crisis communication and management best practices and adopt those methods into models that could be used following a construction worksite fatality.



METHODS: Through literature review, this study acknowledged barriers to crisis management implementation within the construction industry, defined worksite fatalities as a preventable crisis type, identified major organizational implications of a crisis event, determined applicable response strategies following a worksite fatality, and identified major stakeholder groups impacted by fatality events. Prominent communication theories and models that have been used in multiple industries were identified and researched for this study. The literature review revealed general crisis communication theories and models that could be adapted specifically to the construction industry.



RESULTS: Two proactive communication models were created from the collected research. These models were designed to be adapted and utilized by construction organizations as a fundamental crisis communication tool and as a basis for individualized crisis management strategies following emergency events.



CONCLUSIONS: This study concludes that worksite fatalities are considered a preventable crisis type, with the risk of legal, financial, and reputational damage to an organization. Appropriate response methods include ingratiation, mortification or corrective action strategies which are dependent on an organization's stakeholders, perceived responsibility, reputation, and crisis history.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Construction organizations could apply the models proposed in this study as foundational building blocks in alignment with strategic crisis management planning and safety failure preparation.

