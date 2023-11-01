|
Citation
|
Panik RT, Nazemi H, Saleh JH, Fitzpatrick B, Mokhtarian PL. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 88: 179-189.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38485361
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Safety culture as a concept has been well-researched in the literature. There is less work, however, on how individuals entering the workforce acquire and partake in safety culture over time and how they might be primed to partake in the positive elements of safety culture.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Safety culture; Safety value chain; Student attitudes; Surveys