Citation
Kuo PF, Sulistyah UD, Putra IGB, Lord D. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 88: 199-216.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38485363
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Electric bicycles, or e-bikes, have become very popular over the past decade. In order to reduce the risk of crashes, it is necessary to understand the contributing factors. While several researchers have examined these elements, few have considered the spatial heterogeneity between crashes and environmental variables, such as Points of Interest (POI). In addition, there is a scarcity of studies comparing the crash-related factors of e-bikes and motorcycles. Despite their differing speed and range capabilities, different POIs also tend to impact area/bandwidths differently because e-bikes cannot cover the same range that motorcycles can.
Keywords
E-bike Crashes Risk; Kernel Density Estimation (KDE); Motorcycle Crashes; Multiscale Geographically Weighted Regression (MGWR); Point of Interest (POI)