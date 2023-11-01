Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Electric bicycles, or e-bikes, have become very popular over the past decade. In order to reduce the risk of crashes, it is necessary to understand the contributing factors. While several researchers have examined these elements, few have considered the spatial heterogeneity between crashes and environmental variables, such as Points of Interest (POI). In addition, there is a scarcity of studies comparing the crash-related factors of e-bikes and motorcycles. Despite their differing speed and range capabilities, different POIs also tend to impact area/bandwidths differently because e-bikes cannot cover the same range that motorcycles can.



METHOD: In this study, we compared e-bike and motorcycle crashes at 11 different types of POIs in Taipei from 2016 to 2020. Since crashes are sparse events and easily affected by the Modifiable Areal Unit Problem (MAUP), Kernel Density Estimation (KDE) was employed to transform crash points (count data) to crash risk surfaces (continuous data). Additionally, an advanced variant of Geographical Weighted Regression (GWR), Multiscale Geographically Weighted Regression (MGWR) utilized to predict crash risk because each predictor is allowed to have a different bandwidth.



RESULTS: The results showed: (a) For e-bike crashes, the MGWR model outperformed the GWR and OLS models in terms of AIC values, while the MGWR and GWR performed similarly with regard to motorcycle crashes; (b) The analysis revealed e-bike and motorcycle crash risk to be associated with various types of POIs. E-bike crashes tended to occur more frequently in areas with more schools, supermarkets, intersections, and elderly people. Meanwhile, motorcycle crashes were more likely to occur in areas with a high number of restaurants and intersections. The search bandwidths of e-bikes are inconsistent and narrower than those of motorcycles.

Language: en