|
Citation
|
Man SS, Wen H, So BCL. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 88: 230-243.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38485365
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Virtual reality (VR) gains attention in construction safety training because it allows users to simulate real activities without the risks of real activities. However, a literary work comprehensively describing the effectiveness of VR in construction safety training and education (CSTE) is lacking.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Construction safety; Meta-analysis; Training and education; Virtual reality