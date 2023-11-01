Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Virtual reality (VR) gains attention in construction safety training because it allows users to simulate real activities without the risks of real activities. However, a literary work comprehensively describing the effectiveness of VR in construction safety training and education (CSTE) is lacking.



METHOD: This study provides a systematic review of the research related to VR applications for CSTE over the past decade using meta-analysis techniques. Standardized mean differences between traditional training methods and VR training were grouped by measurement. Potential moderators possibly affecting the effectiveness of VR in CSTE were analyzed.



RESULTS: Results showed that VR is significantly more effective in construction training and education than traditional methods. The effectiveness of VR was 0.593, 0.432, and 0.777 higher than that of traditional methods for behaviors, skills, and experience measurements, respectively. The training context and mean work experience of trainees were two important moderators that significantly affected the effectiveness of VR in CSTE (p < 0.001). PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The presented results suggested the need for targeted development and management of VR technology in the construction industry and the early promotion of VR for general safety training among young, inexperienced construction workers.

