|
Citation
|
Shin EJ. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 88: 244-260.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38485367
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Despite evidence showing higher fatality rates in freight-related crashes, there has been limited exploration of their spatial distribution and factors associated with such distribution. This gap in the literature primarily stems from the focus of existing studies on micro-level factors predicting the frequency or severity of injuries in freight crashes. The present study delves into the factors contributing to freight crashes at the neighborhood level, particularly focusing on different types of freight crashes: collisions involving a freight vehicle and a passenger vehicle, crashes between freight vehicles, and freight vehicle-non-motorized crashes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bayesian conditional autoregressive model; Freight crash; Macro-level analysis; Multivariate model; Traffic crash