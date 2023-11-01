Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Despite evidence showing higher fatality rates in freight-related crashes, there has been limited exploration of their spatial distribution and factors associated with such distribution. This gap in the literature primarily stems from the focus of existing studies on micro-level factors predicting the frequency or severity of injuries in freight crashes. The present study delves into the factors contributing to freight crashes at the neighborhood level, particularly focusing on different types of freight crashes: collisions involving a freight vehicle and a passenger vehicle, crashes between freight vehicles, and freight vehicle-non-motorized crashes.



METHOD: This study analyzes traffic crash data from the urbanized region of Seoul, collected between 2016 and 2019. To effectively deal with spatial autocorrelation and model different types of crashes in a unified framework, a Bayesian multivariate conditional autoregressive model was employed.



RESULTS: Findings show substantial differences in the factors associated with various types of freight crashes. The predictors for crashes between freight vehicles diverge significantly from those for freight vehicle-non-motorized crashes. Crashes between freight vehicles are relatively more influenced by road network structure, while freight crashes involving non-motorized users are relatively more affected by the built environment and freight facilities than the other crash types examined. Freight vehicle-passenger vehicle crashes fall into an intermediate category, sharing most predictors with either of the other two types of freight crashes.



CONCLUSIONS AND PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The findings of this study offer valuable lessons for transportation practitioners and policymakers. They can guide the formulation of effective land use policies and infrastructure planning, specifically designed to address the unique characteristics of different types of freight crashes.

Language: en