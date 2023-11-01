Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Young children cannot effectively adapt their behaviors to vehicles at varied distances and speeds, which is a critical cause of road accidents. However, the impact of this crucial ability on children's street-crossing decision-making and the age at which they acquire it remain unclear.



METHOD: This study examined the crossing decision-making behavior of children at 6, 8, and 11 years of age in facing 51 different videotaped traffic scenarios with varying vehicle distances and speeds. Sixty Chinese elementary school students, with 20 children evenly distributed into each of the three age groups (6 years, 8 years, and 11 years old), participated in a simulated street-crossing task using video projections. Hierarchical logistic regression models were used to analyze how age moderated the effects of vehicular motion factors (vehicle-pedestrian distance, vehicle speed) on children's crossing safety, including dangerous crossing and crossing decision-making.



RESULTS: The results showed that when either vehicle-pedestrian distance decreased or vehicle speed increased all age groups tended to cross less frequently but probability of dangerous crossing increased. Compared to 8-year-old and 11-year-old children, 6-year-old children showed a less pronounced tendency toward both of these crossing decision-making behaviors, and had more dangerous crossing outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings suggest that inadequate adaptation to vehicle-pedestrian distance and vehicle speed may partly contribute to the inferior safety of street-crossing behavior in 6-year-olds compared to 8-year-olds. No significant differences were observed between 8- and 11-year-old children, suggesting the turning point for this ability might occur between 6 and 8 years of age. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Preventive measures aimed to reduce crossing risks for children should consider children's developmental stages.

