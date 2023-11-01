Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Loss of attention leads to less steady driving within the lane and is one of the main causes of road accidents. To improve road safety, vehicle-based parameters such as steering wheel angle and lateral position are used to objectively assess driving performance, especially in monotonous driving tasks.



METHOD: The present driving simulator study investigated the extent to which eight commonly used parameters are independent indicators of driving performance. Fifteen participants undertook a monotonous highway driving task for 1 h. Four steering angle parameters were examined: average steering angle (ASA), standard deviation of steering angle (SDSA), steering angle range (SAR), and steering reversal rate (SRR); as well as four lateral position parameters: mean lateral position (MLP), standard deviation of lateral position (SDLP), lateral position range (LPR), and the out-of-lane duration. Measurements were averaged across 2-minute epochs. Repeated measures correlation analysis evaluated the similarity between each parameter, and the variance inflation factor test evaluated the multicollinearity of all the parameters.



RESULTS: The results demonstrated that some parameters are highly correlated and should not be used together to assess driving performance. It is recommended that the optimal combination is ASA and SAR to assess steering angle, and SDLP and out-of-lane to assess lateral position. Out-of-lane, as a factor directly contributing to road safety, is recommended because it has the least correlation with other parameters. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: If implemented, these recommendations may improve the assessment of driving performance in future studies.

Language: en