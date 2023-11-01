|
Citation
Yin J, Shao H, Zhang X. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 88: 285-292.
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
38485370
INTRODUCTION: L3 automated vehicles can perform all dynamic driving tasks unless a take-over occurs due to operational limits. This issue is potentially important for young drivers who are vulnerable road users since they have skill deficits and easily evolve into aberrant driving. However, drivers lacking active involvement may be fatigued and drowsy. Previous research indicated that performing a voluntary non-driving-related task (NDRT) could keep drivers alert, but there was no difference in take-over performance with or without NDRT. Providing a monitoring request (MR) before a possible take-over request (TOR) exhibited better take-over performance in temporary automated driving. Therefore, the study aimed to investigate the effects of MR and voluntary NDRT on young drivers' fatigue and performance.
Keywords
Acceptance; Automated driving; PERCLOS; Phone using; Trust