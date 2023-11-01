Abstract

PROBLEM: All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) cause a distressing number of fatalities and injuries among farm youth in the United States. The number of severe injuries caused by ATV crashes on farms, which stood at 25 children in 2019, is expected to rise due to increased ATV sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. Existing research into children's injuries has explored physical capabilities like anthropometry, strength, and visual acuity. Yet, studies assessing youths' physical ability to operate ATVs remain limited. This study tests the hypothesis that diminished vision field in young ATV operators raises crash risks.



METHODS: This study used SAMMIECAD digital human modeling system to simulate and compare the field of vision of youth and adult ATV operators. The simulations incorporated 3-D mockups of ATVs, humans, sprayer tanks, windshields, and obstacles. Ten utility ATVs and children of both genders across nine ages (8-16) and three height percentiles (5th, 50th, 95th) were evaluated.



RESULTS: Simulations showed that young ATV operators generally have a more restricted field of vision than adults, particularly those aged 6-11 years.



DISCUSSION: Visual limitations hinder riders' ability to see ATV controls, potentially leading to vehicle control loss. Moreover, they impair environmental perception during riding, compromising youths' ATV operation abilities and increasing crash risks. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: These findings offer crucial data in support of modifying ATV safety guidelines. Additionally, they can guide youth occupational health professionals in preventing ATV-related incidents in agricultural settings.

