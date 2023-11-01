|
Araujo GDM, Khorsandi F, Fathallah FA. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 88: 303-312.
PROBLEM: All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) cause a distressing number of fatalities and injuries among farm youth in the United States. The number of severe injuries caused by ATV crashes on farms, which stood at 25 children in 2019, is expected to rise due to increased ATV sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. Existing research into children's injuries has explored physical capabilities like anthropometry, strength, and visual acuity. Yet, studies assessing youths' physical ability to operate ATVs remain limited. This study tests the hypothesis that diminished vision field in young ATV operators raises crash risks.
ATV; Children; Ergonomics; Quadbike; Safety