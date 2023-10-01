Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This research examines the effectiveness of point-to-point speed cameras in Thailand compared with spot speed camera enforcement, which is widely used in the country.



METHOD: The evaluation includes the speed control's efficiency by observing the 85th percentile average speed of drivers on the road; the speed detection rate; conducting a comparison with spot speed camera enforcement; and a cost effectiveness analysis of this measure.



RESULTS: After speed detection using point-to-point cameras were employed during which warning tickets were issued in many days of experiment, the 85th percentile average speed in the controlled area decreased by 10 km/hr, with a maximum decrease of 20 km/hr. When comparing the detection rate of the two camera models, point-to-point cameras could detect 95% of drivers' driving speed, with 45% of the detected drivers identified as speeding drivers, while spot speed cameras were only able to detect 10% to 20% of speeders. Drivers traveling through the area with point-to-point cameras were more likely to drive at a constant speed throughout the average speed detection area. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The point-to-point camera system is determined to be quite cost-effective.

Language: en