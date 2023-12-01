|
Citation
Chen CF, Sih J. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 88: 354-365.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38485378
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: During the COVID-19 pandemic, public transport (e.g., bus and taxi) drivers encountered great stress because they needed to work to maintain the operation of the transportation system. This study proposes and empirically investigates the impacts of job stressors and economic stressors of public transport drivers on emotional exhaustion, and subsequent psychological well-being and performance under the health risk of COVID-19. The moderating effects of perceived threat and death anxiety on the relationships between stressors and emotional exhaustion are also examined.
Language: en
Keywords
Economic stressors; Emotional exhaustion; Job stressors; Psychological well-being; Public transport drivers; Risky driving behavior