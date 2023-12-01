Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Understanding the transportation needs of immigrants is crucial for the design and promotion of safe, equitable, and sustainable living environments. This study examines the transportation patterns from a sample of Recent Latinx Immigrants (RLIs) upon arrival to Miami/Dade Co (MDC), Florida.



METHODS: Collected between 2018 and 2021, data came from a longitudinal study examining drinking and driving trajectories among 540 RLIs to MDC. Retrospective pre-immigration data (T0) were obtained simultaneously with the first-year post-immigration data (T1). Follow up surveys were conducted one year later, before (T2-BC) or during a pandemic lockout (T2-DC), and two years later (T3). Descriptive and repeated measures mixed-model regression were used to examine the data.



RESULTS: Driving declined from T0 to T1, although remained higher than previously reported for other locations. Not having a valid driver's license was the main reason for the decline. The initial reduction in driving was paralleled by an increase in the use of transit, riding as passengers in private vehicles, and walking. A year later (T2), as RLIs' income and access to a driver's license grew, driving rates increased (even during the pandemic lockdown), while the use of other transportation modes decreased. A year after the pandemic lockdown (T3), driving as well as the use of other transportation modes receded. Reasons for this decline are unclear.



CONCLUSIONS: RLIs reported elevated driving rates upon their arrival to MDC. The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have altered the RLIs' transportation patterns, provoking an overall decline in mobility that lasted even after the pandemic lockdown ceased. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Transportation planners working on developing safe and equitable transportation systems in MDC should: (1) identify and address barriers to the use of transportation modes other than driving by RLIs; and (2) understand reasons for the broad decline in transportation modes after the pandemic lockdown.

