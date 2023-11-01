|
Okpala I, Nnaji C. J. Saf. Res. 2024; 88: 382-394.
38485381
INTRODUCTION: The construction industry is tormented by a high rate of work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WMSDs) and flat or declining productivity rates. To improve construction workers' safety, health, and productivity, construction researchers and practitioners are investigating the safe implementation of exoskeletons. However, concern exists that these human-robot interactions (HRI) could amplify the effects of existing health and safety risks and lead to new health and safety risks. Only a few comprehensive studies have identified safety and health hazards inherent in using exoskeletons within construction trades and potential strategies for mitigating these threats. This study attempts to bridge this gap.
Construction industry; Exoskeletons; Risk mitigation; Safety and health hazard; Technology implementation; Wearable robots