Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The construction industry is tormented by a high rate of work-related musculoskeletal disorders (WMSDs) and flat or declining productivity rates. To improve construction workers' safety, health, and productivity, construction researchers and practitioners are investigating the safe implementation of exoskeletons. However, concern exists that these human-robot interactions (HRI) could amplify the effects of existing health and safety risks and lead to new health and safety risks. Only a few comprehensive studies have identified safety and health hazards inherent in using exoskeletons within construction trades and potential strategies for mitigating these threats. This study attempts to bridge this gap.



METHOD: A literature search was conducted using electronic databases. The authors relied on a 5-step scoping review process to examine academic publications, industry reports, and fact sheets to generate helpful information for this study.



RESULTS: The review revealed 36 health and safety hazards associated with using wearable robots in high-risk construction trades. Twenty-two organizational and field-facing strategies were introduced as potential controls to mitigate the identified hazards.



CONCLUSIONS: The study provided a knowledge-based foundation for HRI safety risk assessment and guidance to optimize pre-task planning. This foundation could lead to significant advances in construction trade safety and the successful execution of tasks by robotic technology.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Results from the present study can guide construction practitioners and safety professionals involved in technology integration and safety risk assessment on safe ways to implement wearable robots. Moreover, the present study provides critical insight that could inform the design and implementation of job hazard analysis and shape continuous education programs and safety training. This study prompts policymakers, standard developers, and exoskeleton manufacturers to work closely to ensure a safe future for exoskeletons in the construction industry.

Language: en