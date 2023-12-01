Abstract

BACKGROUND: When cyclists and drivers share the road drivers sometimes try to make the cyclist give way. This study assessed which characteristics and attitudes are related to pushy driving.



METHODS: The sample included 695 drivers aged 18 to 85 years who answered a German online questionnaire on pushy driving. They saw a sketch with a cyclist in front of them whom they could not overtake easily. They reported how often they engage in different pushy driving behaviors and how legitimate and effective these are. They provided information about their mobility habits, goals, and attitudes.



RESULTS: Correlations between reported frequency, perceived legitimacy, and perceived effectiveness of pushy driving were between r = 0.78 and r = 0.80. Many correlations with pushy driving were of medium size: drivers with the goal to drive safe and friendly reported less pushy driving, drivers with the goal to get the cyclist out of the way reported more. The correlations between reported frequency of pushy driving and attitude toward cyclists, self-justification, victim blaming, and feeling bothered by cyclists in built-up areas were of medium size. SUMMARY: The highest correlations with pushy driving were those with perceived legitimacy and perceived effectiveness of pushy driving. The results show that pushy drivers cannot be identified by demographic characteristics or mobility habits. General attitudes and the perception of pushy behaviors in specific situations and drivers' goals in these situations are more important.



DISCUSSION: There will always be roads that cyclists and drivers share. In order to reduce pushy driving, its legitimacy could be addressed by campaigns and its effectiveness by a lower speed limit and enforcement.

